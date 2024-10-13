GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukraine’s human rights envoy urges response to alleged killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman has urged international organizations to respond to a claim that several Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv had launched an incursion in August

Published - October 13, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Kyiv

AP

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman urged international organizations on Sunday (October 13, 2024) to respond to a claim that several Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed in Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv had launched an incursion in August.

DeepState, a Ukrainian battlefield analysis site close to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, said Russian troops shot and killed nine Ukrainian “drone operators and contractors” on October 10 after they had surrendered.

Ukraine, Russia say foiled dozens of drone attacks

Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram that he sent letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the claim, calling it “another crime committed by the Russians.”

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said Russian troops had killed 16 captured Ukrainian soldiers in the partially occupied Donetsk region.

There was no immediate response from Russian officials.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force said Sunday (October 13, 2024) that its air defences had shot down 31 of 68 drones launched at Ukraine by Russia overnight into Sunday (October 13, 2024) in the regions of Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy. A further 36 drones were “lost” over various areas, it said, likely having been electronically jammed.

The air force added that ballistic missiles struck Odesa and Poltava while Chernihiv and Sumy came under attack by a guided air missile. Local authorities didn't report any casualties or damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (October 13, 2024) that Russia had launched around 900 guided aerial bombs, more than 40 missiles and 400 drones against Ukraine over the past week.

Zelensky denies ceasefire with Russia under discussion on trip

Mr. Zelenskyy appealed on social platform X to Ukraine’s allies to “provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defence systems” and “make decisions for our sufficient range”. Kyiv is still awaiting word from its Western partners on its repeated requests to use the long-range weapons they provide to hit targets on Russian soil.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said that 13 Ukrainian drones were shot down over three regions of Russia: six each in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and one in the Bryansk region, all of which border Ukraine.

