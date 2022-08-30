Ukraine war has important lessons for us: IAF Chief

Irrespective of international treaties, friendship between countries will come second to a nations security, says ACM Chandhari

Dinakar Peri NEW DELHI
August 30, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Dhaudhari. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

There can’t be adequate soft power without hard power and to be able to project soft power, we need to concurrently develop our hard power capabilities, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) V.R. Chaudhari said on Tuesday while stating that there were important lessons from the war in Ukraine and highlighted some of them including achieving self-sufficiency in manufacturing arms.

“Irrespective of the international treaties be it North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Quad, Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) whatever friendship between countries will also come second to a nations security and self-interests amply evidenced by the way European countries have taken a stance in the ongoing conflict. There is definitely a lesser appetite for the international rules-based order,” ACM Chaudhari said speaking at a seminar organised by United Services Institution of India.

“Self-sufficiency in arms manufacture is an absolute necessity… we cannot be dependent on any other nation forever to defend our country. We need to promote and support our indigenous industry and indigenous technologies,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More importantly, ACM Chaudhari said anything can be weaponised. As we see today, the financial protocol, SWIFT transaction, has prevented us from transferring money into Russian accounts, he noted.

Officials had said that since Russia was shunted out of the SWIFT system, it has become tougher to do payments. While smaller payments have resumed, larger payments are still an issue and efforts are on to work a way out.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Civilian airspace being controlled, social media-based businesses being controlled, and even international sporting bodies are getting weaponsied in some form or the other, he said highlighting other ways of impact. What we need to understand from all this is that strong narratives can build influence globally. And narratives that we see emanating from the conflict has changed the world order as we see it, as we saw it in the last two decades or more,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
defence
armed Forces
Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app