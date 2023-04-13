ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine to address needs of Indian medical students hit by conflict, says MEA

April 13, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister hands over President Zelensky’s letter to PM Modi

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova and Vijay Thakur Singh, Director-General of ICWA, during an event on ‘Russia’s war in Ukraine: Why the world should care’ at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi on April 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova handed over a letter from President Volodymyr Zelensky to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her three-day India visit that concluded on Wednesday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that Ukraine would address certain academic requirements of the Indian students who were affected by the conflict that broke out in February 2022 and informed that her “visit to India would facilitate cooperation between the two countries”.

“On the issue of Indian medical students, the Deputy Foreign Minister mentioned that Ukraine will allow foreign medical students to take the Unified State Qualification Exam in their country of domicile,” said the MEA announcing the outcome of Ms. Dzhaparova’s visit. The visiting guest urged for more humanitarian supplies, including medicines and medical equipment from India that are required in Kyiv as Ukraine faces the Russian military campaign.

‘Balanced approach’

Speaking at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on Tuesday, Ms. Dzhaparova had called upon India to follow a “balanced approach” and pitched for President Zelensky’s participation in the G20 summit that will be held in Delhi in September. “The Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies,” the MEA said in its statement. In her meetings with Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and the Secretary (West) of the MEA, the visiting Deputy Minister of Ukraine discussed “a wide range of bilateral and international issues of mutual interest”.

“It was agreed that the next Inter-Governmental Commission between the two countries would be held in India on a mutually convenient date,” said the MEA. The two sides are scheduled to hold the next round of Foreign Office consultations in Kyiv. 

