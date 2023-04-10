Ukraine Minister says India should be pragmatic in securing energy, defence resources

April 10, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister on April 10 said India should be pragmatic in securing its resources, including energy and defence equipment.

"We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries. We only think it is crucial to diversify all of the resources, not only energy but also military resources," Emine Dzhaparova told reporters, responding to a question on India-Russia ties.

Ms. Dzhaparova is due to meet India's Deputy National Security Adviser and a junior Foreign Minister during a four-day visit to New Delhi.

