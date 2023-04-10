ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine Minister says India should be pragmatic in securing energy, defence resources

April 10, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister is due to meet India's Deputy National Security Adviser

Reuters

Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister on April 10 said India should be pragmatic in securing its resources, including energy and defence equipment.

"We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries. We only think it is crucial to diversify all of the resources, not only energy but also military resources," Emine Dzhaparova told reporters, responding to a question on India-Russia ties.

Also Read | India’s Russian oil imports now double that of Iraq

Ms. Dzhaparova is due to meet India's Deputy National Security Adviser and a junior Foreign Minister during a four-day visit to New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US