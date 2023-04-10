HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine Minister says India should be pragmatic in securing energy, defence resources

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister is due to meet India's Deputy National Security Adviser

April 10, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine. File

Emine Dzhaparova, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister on April 10 said India should be pragmatic in securing its resources, including energy and defence equipment.

"We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries. We only think it is crucial to diversify all of the resources, not only energy but also military resources," Emine Dzhaparova told reporters, responding to a question on India-Russia ties.

Also Read | India’s Russian oil imports now double that of Iraq

Ms. Dzhaparova is due to meet India's Deputy National Security Adviser and a junior Foreign Minister during a four-day visit to New Delhi.

Related Topics

Ukraine / World / diplomacy / India / defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.