Ukraine crisis: Indian Banks’ Association to asses impact of outstanding student loans

As many as 1,319 students had availed of education loans for study in Ukraine with an outstanding balance of ₹121.61 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

April 04, 2022 20:02 IST

₹121 crore owed by 1,319 students forced to return due to conflict