U.K. PM’s inauguration of JCB factory ignorant, says Amnesty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, Gujarat, during his two day trip to India on April 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Amnesty India on Thursday slammed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for inaugurating a JCB factory in Gujarat, just a day after bulldozers made by the company were used for demolitions at the violence-hit Jahangirpuri in Delhi. Terming the move as “ignorant”, the group called on the United Kingdom government not to remain silent.

In a series of tweets, Amnesty India said: “In the backdrop of Municipal Corporation of Delhi using JCB bulldozers to raze down shops of Muslims in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri yesterday, U.K. Prime Minister's inauguration of a JCB factory in Gujarat is not only ignorant but his silence on the incident is deafening.”

The rights group said the U.K. government “must not remain a mute bystander” as Indian authorities clamped down on human rights. “It must bring human rights to the discussion table. India cannot wait another day for justice,” Amnesty India said.

Amnesty said in another tweet that the residents of the area, which had witnessed communal clashes last week, were not given a chance to salvage their possessions.

“These brazen attacks on the right to livelihood and adequate housing of religious minorities in India is an attack on their hopes for a secure future,” the group said.