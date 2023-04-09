ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. parliamentary delegation to discuss trade, research ties in India

April 09, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - London

The discussions come against the backdrop of the eighth round of negotiations between officials on both sides towards a free trade agreement

PTI

File photo of India and U.K. flags.

A British parliamentary delegation made up of India (Trade & Investment) All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) will arrive in New Delhi on April 9 for a four-city tour to explore two-way trade and research and development collaborations.

ALSO READ
India, U.K agree to make progress on trade pact

The cross-party delegation, being led by Indian-origin House of Lords peer Baroness Sandy Verma, are scheduled to hold meetings with senior ministers and business leaders with the backing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The discussions come against the backdrop of the eighth round of negotiations between officials on both sides towards a free trade agreement (FTA).

The tour, which will also cover Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai, marks a parliamentary visit from the U.K. to India after a six-year gap.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As President of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on India (Trade & Investment), I am delighted to be co-leading this delegation,” said Ms. Verma.

“It is long overdue as the last Parliamentary delegation to India was six years ago. We are looking forward to engaging with senior Indian ministers to discuss matters ranging from the FTA to green technology, to gender inclusivity. Research and development is a key thematic area of the U.K.-India relationship and the delegation will explore further ways to enhance it. In particular, new university collaborations and opportunities for technology transfer,” she said.

ALSO READ | Trade lobby urges caution on U.K.-India FTA

The India (Trade and Investment) APPG was created last year to coincide with the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and is made up of 25 British members of Parliament and peers of different political affiliations.

With a stated goal to promote trade and investment between India and the UK for the mutual betterment of their citizens, whilst building an inclusive living bridge between the two countries, the new APPG is geared towards supporting the FTA negotiations and promoting its benefits once concluded.

During their first India visit, the group is scheduled to hold talks with the Foreign Secretary, Commerce Secretary and visit IIT Delhi while in the capital.

ALSO READ
The FTA talks between India and the United Kingdom

In Ahmedabad, they have scheduled meetings with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and a visit to GIFT City before a possible tour to the Serum Institute of India in Pune. The visit will conclude next weekend in Mumbai with a women in leadership event.

According to official U.K. government statistics, the India-U.K. bilateral trading relationship was worth £34 billion in 2022 – growing by £10 billion in one year.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the country’s leading industry body, estimates an India-U.K. FTA could boost trade with India by £28 billion a year by 2035 and increase wages across the U.K. by £3 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US