U.K. Parliament to discuss farm laws on March 8

The British Parliament will discuss the three farm laws on March 8, a statement from the protesting farmers has said. The discussion comes a month after the Ministry of External Affairs defended the laws as “reformist legislation” aimed to help the agriculture sector.
“The debate will take place on Monday at 4.30 p.m. in Westminster Hall, which is the second debating chamber of the House of Commons. A Member of the Petitions Committee will open the debate, followed by speeches from other MPs including frontbench speakers from the Opposition parties and a Minister,” said the press release.
The announcement of the debate came on a day when External Affairs Minister Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his U.K. counterpart Dominic Raab. Mr. Jaishankar said in a social media post that “regional and U.N. issues” figured in the conversation. The MEA did not clarify if the two also discussed the U.K. Parliament ostensibly taking up a domestic Indian issue.
Several lawmakers in the U.K. have been supportive of the protesting farmers which even prompted the High Commission to come out with a statement recently in support of the laws. Previously, MPs had tried to get official response from the Boris Johnson government on the protest by the farmers on the borders of Delhi but this is the first time that a debate has been approved by the Petitions Committee.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath