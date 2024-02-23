UK MP, rights group express concern over death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh

February 23, 2024 10:18 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

Two days after the death of a protesting farmer in a police crackdown on the border of Punjab and Haryana, the matter has drawn international attention with an Indian origin British MP and Amnesty International expressing concern about freedom of expression and rights of the farmers.

The young farmer identified as Shubhkaran Singh was at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana and was taken to a hospital nearby with what appeared to be a bullet injury to the head.

“Many of my Slough constituents, including members of the local Sikh community of the local Gurdwaras have written to me regarding their serious concerns about the safety of protesting farmers in their attempt to march towards the Indian capital New Delhi. Yesterday, a protester was killed during are reported stand off with the police wherein the cause of death and I qoute the was ‘a bullet wound to the head’. Punjab health minister confirmed that a second boy had also sustained a bullet wound but luckily he has survived,“ said Labour MP for Slough Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi adding that at least thirteen other protesters were wounded in the same event.

Mr. Dhesi also raised the reported admission by ‘X,’ formerly Twitter in the Karnataka High Court, that it was forced to block accounts of individuals and leaders linked to the ongoing protest. Mr. Dhesi is the second British MP to have raised the ongoing farmers’ protest. Earlier, Claudia Webb, MP from Leicester (East) had expressed concern about the crackdown against the farmers with tear gas shells and spiked barricades.

In response to Mr. Dhesi’s remarks, Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt described the killing of Shubhkaran Singh as “a very serious situation” and said, “Of course the Government does support the right to protest and to be able to do so in safety. I shall make sure that the Foreign Office has heard his concerns and ask the relevant minister to get in touch with his office.”

That apart, Amnesty International India has said, Singh’s death was the result of a “ruthless crackdown”. Aakar Patel Chair of board of Amnesty International India urged authorities to carry out an “impartial and independent investigation” into the case.”

“With more protests planned for the coming days, authorities must do all in their power to ensure that people can peacefully voice their concerns, without fear of injury or death. The Government of India must respect, protect and facilitate the right to freedom of peaceful assembly in line with its international human rights obligations. The price of protest must not be death,” Mr. Patel said.