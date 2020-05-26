U.K. institute condemns arrest of its alumni in India

26 May 2020 20:38 IST

As many as 170 academicians, students, alumni, staff and others at the Institute of Development Studies, United Kingdom, have released a statement to express solidarity with its students who were imprisoned in New Delhi and to demand their immediate release.

Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, founding members of the movement Pinjra Tod (‘break the cage’) and former students of the institute, were booked for participating in peaceful protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act held without prior notice by the Delhi Crime Branch and Jaffrabad Police Station on February 22.

Three months after the event, Devangana and Natasha were arrested. After being granted bail on May 24, a fresh FIR has been lodged against them including charges such as attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, rioting and obstruction and assault of public servant, and sections under the Arms Act.

In its statement, the institute demands that these charges be dropped immediately and urges Devangana and Natasha’s unconditional release.

“These researchers are committed to a democratic future in India, and the way they have been treated must not go unchallenged. Censorship, the undermining of the right to free speech and the suppression of peaceful protest have no place in a democracy,” says IDS Director Professor Melissa Leach.