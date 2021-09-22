U.K. includes Covishield in list of recognised vaccines

NEW DELHI

22 September 2021 15:30 IST

Discussion on vaccination certificates continue

The United Kingdom has recognised the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The recognition will become effective from 4 a.m. of October 4. It was, however, told to The Hindu that the discussion on vaccination certificates is still on.

The development came a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his British counterpart Liz Truss and urged the U.K. to resolve the quarantine rules that require Indian travellers to the U.K. to be quarantined for 10 days at home “irrespective of vaccination status”.

The Hindu had reported that recognition of Covishield vaccine is not a problem, as the U.K. had issues regarding the vaccination certificates issued.

U.K. High commission officials said they were still in discussions “over vaccination certifications with the Government of India”, indicating that a final decision on whether to include India in the list of recognised vaccine administrators has not yet been made.

The vaccine will have to be administered 14 days before travelling to the UK.