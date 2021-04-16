U.K. home department clears extradition of Nirav Modi

File photo of Nirav Modi.

The findings of the court were sent to the U.K. Home Department as per which it cleared the extradition.

The United Kingdom’s Home Department has approved the extradition of diamond merchant Nirav Modi to India in connection with the ₹13,758-crore Punjab National Bank fraud, about two months after the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London ruled that a prima facie case was made out against him.

“The Secretary of State for the UK’s Home Department, Priti Patel, has approved Mr. Nirav Modi’s extradition,” said a CBI official on Friday. The accused now has the legal recourse of approaching the U.K. High Court, within 14 days, to seek permission for moving an appeal against the Secretary of State’s decision.

“Unless there is an appeal, a requested person must be extradited within 28 days of the Secretary of State’s decision to order extradition (subject to any appeal),” according to the UK’s official website.

In its order, the Westminster Magistrates Court had found sufficient grounds warranting Mr. Nirav Modi’s trial in India. It also took on record the evidence furnished by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, alleging that he conspired to destroy the proof against him and intimidate witnesses.

The agencies alleged that he kept his employees, some of who were dummy directors in the firms floated by him, in illegal confinement in Cairo and got their mobile phones disposed of in Dubai. A Dubai-based server, in which information about the communications between the accused persons used to be stored, was also destroyed.

The UK court also did not appreciate Mr. Nirav Modi’s submissions about his mental condition and the condition of Barrack 12 in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail where he would be kept after extradition. After video inspection, the court said the prison was spacious enough and had sufficient security. The court was also convinced that he would get fair trial in India.

The businessman had fled the country along with his relatives in January 2018. On India’s request, he was arrested in London on March 19, 2019, and since then he has been in judicial custody there.