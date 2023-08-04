U.K. High Commission launches ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition for young Indian women

August 04, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

To mark the International Day of the Girl Child, The British High Commission on August 4 announced the annual “High Commissioner for a Day” competition for Indian women between the age of 18 and 23. Launching the competition which has the application deadline of August 18, High Commissioner Alex Ellis said that participation of young women was essential for solving the problems facing the world.

“I am always amazed by the talent spread across this country and have no doubt that India’s brilliant youth will lead the drive for a better future in the years to come. The full potential of the world’s youth to solve the world’s biggest challenges cannot be achieved without girls and women. The International Day of the Girl Child is an important moment to include and inspire,” Mr. Ellis said.

The ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition was first held in 2017 and ever since it has been organised annually to mark the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. This year’s applicants to the competition must record an answer to the question — “How can young people help lead the way in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?”. The submitted video should not be longer than one minute duration.

Applicants must share the video on either ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn by tagging @UKinIndia and use the hashtag ‘#DayOfTheGirl’ . They are then required to fill in an online form to complete the process. The 17 SDGs are at the core of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which aims for a safe and secure world for the human race.