ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises issue of BBC tax searches with EAM Jaishankar

March 01, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Last month, the Income Tax department conducted searches at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai

Sriram Lakshman,Suhasini Haidar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during a meeting in New Delhi on March 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raised the issue of Income Tax department searches on BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai in bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday.

“[The] U.K. Foreign Secretary brought up [the] BBC tax issue with [the] EAM today,” a government source told The Hindu. “He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations,” the source said.

Also read: Editorial | Brazen intimidation: On the tax survey on the BBC

The I-T department searches followed the broadcast of a two-part BBC documentary in the U.K., which was deeply critical of Prime Minister Modi and the government’s relationship with India’s Muslims. The documentary was banned in India. In recent days, MPs in the U.K.’s House of Commons, from across the political spectrum, had strongly criticised tax raids on the BBC. Officials from the Indian and British governments have had discussions about the BBC and the fallout of the documentary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Cleverly confirmed in an interview with ANI on Wednesday that he had raised the BBC raids issue during his meeting with Mr. Jaishankar and told the EAM that the BBC was independent and “separate” from the British government. 

Last week Mr. Jaishankar, in public remarks, had said the BBC documentary was a “hatchet job” and suggested that “election season” had begun in London and New York.

British politicians, across the political spectrum, had expressed their outrage over the raids in the House of Commons last week and questioned the U.K. government on its engagement with the (Indian) government on the issue. The Tory government had strongly defended the BBC in the House of Commons.

Mr. Cleverly is here for Thursday’s G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) and the Raisina Dialogue, a conference co-hosted by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US