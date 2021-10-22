Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific with U.K. CDS Carter

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with U.K. Chief of Defence Staff General Nicholas Carter, during a meeting in New Delhi on October 22, 2021. Twitter/@DrSJaishankar

New Delhi

22 October 2021 18:04 IST

U.K. Cheif of the Defence Staff (CDS) Nicholar Carter is on an visit to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed the Afghanistan situation and the issues related to the Indo-Pacific with U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff General Nicholas Carter.

General Carter, who is on an India visit, met Mr. Jaishankar in New Delhi.

“Conversation centered around Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted along with a picture from the meeting.

