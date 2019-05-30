Narendra Modi Cabinet 2.0: ‘Ujjwala Man’ Dharmendra Pradhan earned his recall

Almost two decades ago when he was little-known and contesting his maiden Assembly election, the BJP’s poll ally and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presciently saw him as a potential threat.

The fears were justified as Dharmendra Pradhan helped craft a groundswell to breach Mr. Patnaik’s citadel in 2019. Son of former Union Minister of State for Surface Transport, Debendra Pradhan, he steered the Modi government’s flagship social initiative, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawla Yojana, providing free cooking gas (LPG) connections to poor women, helping to build a base for the party in the hinterland. While he micromanaged implementation of the scheme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjawla Yojanato see LPG customer base more than double to 26 crore in just five years he kept Odisha central to his political priorities and drove many projects in the Oil Ministry that he headed to the State.

A tough taskmaster, Mr. Pradhan was picked to head the high-stake Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas when Prime Minister Modi first rode to power in 2014.

He overhauled the controversy-riddled oil and gas sector but kept touring his home State virtually every week during the last five years, building a base for the BJP. This paid off when BJP clinched eight out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, up from just one in 2014. the party also improved its tally in the State assembly to 23 from 10.

Back in 2000, Mr. Patnaik’s BJD contested the Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. Mr. Pradhan won from Pallahara — news that Mr. Patnaik reportedly greeted with, ‘Oh! I’ve got a problem’

Mr. Pradhan was little known then and was just an activist of the BJP’s student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and a former student union leader of Utkal University. But Mr. Patnaik, who some say has ‘x-ray’ eyes, saw in him a potential threat who would breach his citadel.

Almost two decades later, the Chief Minister’s judgement is proving correct as the BJP put up a spirited challenge his uninterrupted reign.

Mr. Pradhan became an MP in 2004 after successfully contesting from the Deogarh parliamentary constituency. He, however, lost the 2009 Assembly elections but then the hardworking and ambitious Mr. Pradhan made enough contacts in the nation’s capital to build a successful political career.

He first became the BJP national secretary and then the general secretary. By 2012, he got elected to Rajya Sabha from Bihar. And when Mr. Modi swept to power in 2014 polls, he was made Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas with independent charge.

He again has been made a Cabinet Minister in Modi 2.0 government.

It was virtually because of Mr. Pradhan’s ceaseless efforts that the BJP made deep inroads into the BJD-ruled State, eating into the vote-share of Mr. Patnaik-led BJD.

The saffron party’s vote-share in the state registered a substantial rise from 21.88% in 2014 to 38.4% this time, while that of the BJD dropped to 42.8% from 44.77% .

Mr. Pradhan, who did not contest the just-concluded elections, was seen touring every nook and corner of Odisha to bolster the poll prospects of BJP candidates.

He coordinated electioneering in all Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in the State, trying to keep a tab on the pulse of the voters.

Just after the first phase of the four-phase elections in the State, the 50-year-old Union Minister had announced a dal-salt-rice package for the poor.

It was seen as a masterstroke by many, as the promise did not figure in the BJP’s manifesto for the State.