Ujjwal Nikam named SPP

The State government on Monday appointed senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the Hinganghat case.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement on Monday. Mr. Nikam was the prosecution’s main lawyer in the State’s case against 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab. He has also handled several high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and film producer Gulshan Kumar’s murder case.
