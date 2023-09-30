Ujjain rape incident brought disgrace to Madhya Pradesh: State Congress chief Kamal Nath

September 30, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Indore

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on September 30 said the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain has brought disgrace to the State.

He also targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in the State, claiming that such crimes have been taking place in the State every day, but they are not coming to light.

The minor girl was found walking on a street of Ujjain in injured condition on September 25. Her medical examination established that she had been raped, police said.

Mr. Kamal Nath on September 30 visited the government-run Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Women’s Hospital in Indore, where the minor rape victim underwent a major surgery on September 27, and enquired about her condition.

“Doctors told me that the girl’s condition is stable post-surgery. Her condition is improving. However, she is still disturbed mentally. Therefore, a psychiatrist has been appointed for her,” Mr. Kamal Nath told reporters.

The heinous crime against the 12-year-old girl has brought disgrace to the State, he said.

“Many such incidents are happening across the State on a daily basis, but they do not come to light,” the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister claimed.

Hitting out at the State Government, he alleged that Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of corruption and atrocities against women and tribals.

“Madhya Pradesh has been turned into a state that is steeped in corruption and scams,” the Congress leader said.

Mr. Kamal Nath said the Congress will provide all possible help to the family of the victim girl and the party is also ready to make arrangements to send her to a big hospital in Delhi for better treatment.

According to him, the doctors treating the girl are of the view that as her health is improving, there is no need to send her to a hospital in another city.

Police on September 28 arrested Bharat Soni, an autorickshaw driver, for allegedly raping the girl.

Soni, detained during the probe, tried to escape when the police took him to the crime spot for recreating the crime scene and collecting evidence like torn clothes but was nabbed quickly, police said.

A counsellor interacted with the victim and found that she belongs to the Satna district of MP. But she could not tell her name or address properly.

