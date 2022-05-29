National

UIDAI suggests sharing ‘masked’ Aadhaar instead of photocopies

Representative Photo. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan
The Hindu BureauMay 29, 2022 14:14 IST
Updated: May 29, 2022 14:14 IST

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on May 29 warned against sharing photocopies of Aadhaar with any organisations as it can be misused.

A masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number can be downloaded from the official website, by selecting the “Do you want a masked Aadhaar” option, UIDAI said in a press release.

UIDAI also advised stopping using public computers to download an e-Aadhaar. “However if one does so, it should be ensured that all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently deleted from that computer,” it said.

Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016.

“If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI,” it added

