UIDAI suggests sharing ‘masked’ Aadhaar instead of photocopies

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on May 29 warned against sharing photocopies of Aadhaar with any organisations as it can be misused.

A masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number can be downloaded from the official website, by selecting the “Do you want a masked Aadhaar” option, UIDAI said in a press release.

UIDAI also advised stopping using public computers to download an e-Aadhaar. “However if one does so, it should be ensured that all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently deleted from that computer,” it said.

Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar cards. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016.

“If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI,” it added