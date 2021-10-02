National

UIDAI plans to open 166 standalone Aaadhar enrolment and update centres

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has plans to open 166 standalone Aaadhar enrolment and update centres across the country, an official statement said on October 2.

At present, 55 Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) out of the 166 planned centres are operational in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centres run by banks, post offices and State governments.

"UIDAI plans to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Centres in 122 cities across the country," the statement said.

The ASKs are open on all days of the week and have so far catered to over 70 lakh residents including Divyang persons.

The operational centres have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A ASKs, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B ASKs and up to 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C ASKs.

As on date, over 130.9 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated.


