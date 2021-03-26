UIDAI, FCI get new heads in govt. reshuffle

AHMEDABAD

26 March 2021 05:27 IST

20 senior officers relocated

The Modi government on Thursday appointed Saurabh Garg as the CEO of Unique Identification of Authority of India (UIDAI), Sanjeev Kumar as Chairman of Airports Authority of India and Atish Chandra as CMD of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in a large-scale reshuffle.

Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia was appointed Director-General of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Prashant Kumar Singh as CEO of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) special purpose vehicle for procurement in the Ministry of Commerce and Talleen Kumar as Member (Finance) in the Space Commission.

The reshuffle involves over 20 senior officials from IAS except one Chandrashekhar Mohapatra, who is from the Indian Economic Service (IES) and made Additional Secretary, GST Council Secretariat.

Rachna Shah, a Kerala-cadre officer of the 1991 batch, has been shifted from the Cabinet Secretariat to the Commerce Ministry as Additional Secretary, Rajasthan-cadre 1989 batch officer Rohit Kumar Singh as Additional Secretary, Culture Ministry, and another Kerala-cadre officer of 1990 batch Alkesh Kumar Sharma as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

Two key officials in the Prime Minister’s Office Arvind Shrivastava and P. Amudha, from 1994 batch and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu cadre respectively have been promoted from Joint Secretary to Additional Secretary in the PMO.