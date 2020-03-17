UIDAI can issue notice on complaint, Minister tells Parliament

New Delhi

17 March 2020 22:03 IST

The aim is to ascertain if Aadhaar was procured through fraudulent means: Centre

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) may issue a show-cause notice on receiving a complaint from “any person” or law enforcement agencies to ascertain if Aadhaar was procured through fraudulent means.

Also read | Explained: What connects the NPR, NRIC and Census?

To a question by Congress member H. Vasanthakumar whether the government was aware that people across the country had been asked to prove their citizenship by the UIDAI, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said “the UIDAI, on receipt of a complaint from any person or law enforcement agencies about individuals in possession of Aadhaar obtained by any fraudulent means, or by submitting false or fake documents, may issue a show-cause notice under Regulation 29 of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.”

Advertising

Advertising

The reply further said, “In case the allegation is found to be correct after a due inquiry, the Aadhaar number is omitted [cancelled] or deactivated [suspended] as the case may be in accordance with Regulations 27 and 28 of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016.”

In February, the UIDAI regional office in Hyderabad had sent notices to 127 people alleging they had procured Aadhaar card on false pretences as they were illegal immigrants.

Mohammed Sattar Khan, a carpenter who received the notice, was asked to appear before the UIDAI officer with “all necessary documents in original to prove all claims of citizenship.”