UIDAI allows residents to verify email, mobile number seeded with Aadhaar

May 03, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

The facility also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs the person to take necessary steps to update the same

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on May 2 announced the addition of a new facility on its website and mobile app to allow residents to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

The development comes after the Aadhaar custodian noticed that in some instances, residents were not aware or sure about which of their mobile numbers was seeded to their Aadhaar.

"Hence residents were worried that Aadhaar OTP might be going to some other mobile number. Now, with this facility, the residents can check these quite easily. The facility can be availed under 'Verify email/mobile Number’ feature on the official website or through mAadhaar App. This feature gives confirmation to resident that email/mobile number under his/her knowledge is only seeded to respective Aadhaar," UIDAI said in a statement.

The facility also notifies the resident in case a particular mobile number is not linked, and informs the person to take necessary steps to update the mobile number, if they wish to.

"In case mobile number is already verified, residents will see a message like, 'the mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records', displayed on their screen. In case a resident does not remember the mobile number she/he has given during enrolment, she/he can check the last three digits of the mobile on Verify Aadhaar feature on Myaadhaar portal or mAadhaar app," the statement said.

For linking email and mobile number with Aadhaar, a resident will have to visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.

