UIDAI allows CSCs to offer Aadhaar updation facility

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed Common Service Centres that operate as banking correspondents to offer Aadhaar updation facility.

“To make Aadhaar updating easier for citizens, UIDAI has permitted CSCs, which are designated banking correspondents of banks, to offer Aadhaar update services. Around 20,000 such CSCs will now be able to offer this service to citizens,” IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet.

The CSC is a Special Purpose Vehicle set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for accessible electronic delivery of services, including e-governance, to citizens in rural India.

However, as per the permission letter, only demographic update facility will be allowed. This includes details such as name, address and date of birth. UIDAI has set a June deadline for the commencement of the work after CSCs with banking facilities upgrade their required infrastructure and get other necessary approvals.