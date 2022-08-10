India

UGC writes to colleges, universities urging them to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

In this September 1947 photo, hundreds of refugees crowd on top of a train leaving New Delhi for Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AP
Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI August 10, 2022 03:43 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 00:11 IST

The University Grants Commission has written to all colleges and universities to hold an exhibition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed on August 14 since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it last year.

“All the universities and their affiliated/constituent colleges/ institutions are requested to display the exhibition during August 10-14, 2022 at prominent places where a large number of people can see it,” said a letter from Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC to all Vice-Chancellors and Principals on Sunday.

The letter asked these institutions to host the exhibition curated jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA). The curated material can be printed by the educational institutions and put on display.

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been “envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who suffered during the Partition. It is to remind the country of the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which claimed the lives of a large number of people,” added the letter.

The UGC also cautioned against hurting the sentiments of any section of society and urged that the exhibition be showcased “with the sobriety and solemness that it deserves.”

