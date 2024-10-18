UGC uses ‘traditional wisdom’ to draft guidelines for academic leaders

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the draft guidelines for institutional leadership development for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The draft takes inspiration from the traditional wisdom of kaal, sthan and patra (time, era/context and the actor) to nurture leadership in academic institutions.

Commenting on the draft, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said nurturing and promoting leadership within HEIs is essential for navigating the complexities of running them. He added that the draft offers a comprehensive framework to develop the next generation of academic leaders. “These guidelines emphasise the importance of both personal and institutional development to foster effective leadership,” Mr. Kumar said.

Key areas addressed in the guidelines include the blend of artistry and science in leadership, underscoring the need for mentorship, continuous learning, and a deep understanding of the unique dynamics within each institution. According to the draft, leadership must balance administrative responsibilities with encouraging innovation, inclusivity, and industry collaboration.

The guidelines encourage institutions to develop tailored leadership programmes that meet local and national challenges, focusing on skill development, strategic visioning, and adaptive leadership. The effort is in line with the National Education Policy, 2020 and highlights the need to prepare faculty for leadership roles to adapt to new educational structures, such as multidisciplinary approaches, autonomy, and introducing an academic bank of credits.

“HEI leaders are seen as key in driving learning outcomes based on education, research excellence, managing and raising financial resources, and cultivating an inclusive, forward-thinking academic culture,” a UGC official said.

The guidelines recommend a holistic approach by integrating leadership systems with personal development. “This involves succession planning, cohort-based leadership programmes, and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration to build a robust leadership pipeline. Ultimately, the objective is to create academic leaders who can steer HEIs toward sustainable growth and future-readiness, ensuring their institutions thrive in the modern educational ecosystem,” the official added.