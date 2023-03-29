UGC not to interfere in Opposition States’ move to remove Governors as Chancellors of universities

March 29, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a move that could justify certain Opposition-ruled States’ decision to bring legislations removing Governors as Chancellors of State-run public universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided not to interfere in the tussle between Governors and State governments.

The UGC believes that the appointment of Chancellors are under the domain of States, and the higher education regulator can intervene only when there are anomalies in the appointment of Vice Chancellors.

Recently, West Bengal, Maharashtra (when Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister), Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Assemblies had passed legislations to remove Governors as Chancellors, or to curtail their powers in matters such as the appointment of Vice Chancellors.

All these legislations are still waiting for the nod from Governors. In some cases, reportedly, the Governors were trying to consult President Droupadi Murmu on this.

Bill against Governor

Prior to this, the Gujarat Assembly had also passed the Gujarat Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill in 2013 to remove the Governor as Vice Chancellor of State universities, which was signed by the Governor in 2015, after the BJP came to power at the Centre.

In most of these universities, the Chancellor can nominate a person in the search committee to appoint the Vice Chancellor. Though the practice was to go by the recommendation of the State Cabinet, several Governors had decided to nominate their representative in the search committee without consulting the Cabinet, leading to a tussle with the State Assemblies and governments.

As the matter may come to President’s consideration, the UGC’s stand on the matter is likely to be important. A senior UGC official told The Hindu that Governors are appointed as Chancellors in the State Universities, as per the provisions of Acts passed by State Assemblies.

“Appointment of Chancellors of State Universities is under the domain of States. The UGC does not have any role in it according to the regulations,” the official said adding that the UGC, however, has an important role to play in ensuring academic and administrative experience of Vice Chancellors of such universities.

“Our regulations are clear about the appointment of Vice Chancellors and the nomination of members to the search committee,” the official said.

Seeking an alternative

Recently, the Union Education Ministry had said in Parliament that in certain States, some other Constitutional authority have been proposed as Chancellor by bringing out legislative changes in the Act.

“The UGC has framed UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018, notified in the Gazette of India on 18th July, 2018. Clause 7.3 of aforesaid Regulations contains the criteria for selection of Vice-Chancellor,” the Ministry said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“Our regulations are clear about the appointment of Vice Chancellors and the nomination of members to the search committee”OfficialUniversity Grants Commission

