UGC-NET: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea challenging Centre’s decision to conduct fresh examination

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 12, 2024) refused to entertain a plea challenging a decision of the Centre to conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) afresh from August 21.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud said it did not want to introduce chaos and uncertainty for nine lakh candidates by entertaining the petition filed by 47 persons.

The petitioners had challenged the decision of the Ministry of Education to cancel the previous examination held on June 18.

The Ministry had announced its decision the day after the June 18 exam based on prima facie indicators found by the Home Ministry’s National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit that the integrity of the exam was compromised. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating into the matter.

Noting that two months have passed since the Ministry’s decision to conduct a re-examination, the court said any change now would only cause further confusion. “We do not live in a perfect world. The students should have a sense of certainty,” the Bench observed.

The reliefs sought by the petitioners included a direction to the UGC to produce evidence of paper leak. The petitioners also sought the CBI to share the results of its investigation till date.

They said the original results ought to be released in case the CBI found no evidence of any leak. The petitioners said the prospect of a complete re-test was unjust, and if a leak was after all found, re-exam should be held only for that portion specifically.

The petitioners had asked the apex court to constitute an expert committee comprising retired or sitting justices, distinguished cyber law experts from esteemed institutions such as the IITs, administrative heads, renowned educational experts, etc.