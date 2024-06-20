ADVERTISEMENT

UGC-NET 2024 cancelled: NSUI members detained for protesting outside Education Minister's house

Published - June 20, 2024 02:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Members of the NSUI led by its national president Varun Choudhary gathered outside Mr. Pradhan’s residence and demanded a ban on the National Testing Agency and a probe into the alleged incidents of paper leak

PTI

Members of National Students’ Union of India stage a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue, in New Delhi, on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several members of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) were on June 20 detained while protesting outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in New Delhi against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union education ministry late on Wednesday night ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam's integrity being compromised.

'Paper leak government': Congress on cancellation of UGC-NET
Education Ministry announces cancellation of UGC-NET; CBI probe ordered

Members of the NSUI led by its national president Varun Choudhary gathered outside Mr. Pradhan's residence and demanded a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a probe into the alleged incidents of paper leak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student leaders were seen raising slogans against the alleged corruption in the NTA and the perceived inaction by the Education Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a symbolic display of corruption, Mr. Choudhary flung a bag full of counterfeit currency in the air and demanded an urgent probe into the matter.

The protesters also demanded an investigation into the irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US