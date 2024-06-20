GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UGC-NET 2024 cancelled: NSUI members detained for protesting outside Education Minister's house

Members of the NSUI led by its national president Varun Choudhary gathered outside Mr. Pradhan’s residence and demanded a ban on the National Testing Agency and a probe into the alleged incidents of paper leak

Published - June 20, 2024 02:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Members of National Students’ Union of India stage a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue, in New Delhi, on June 20, 2024.

Members of National Students’ Union of India stage a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue, in New Delhi, on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several members of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) were on June 20 detained while protesting outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in New Delhi against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination.

The Union education ministry late on Wednesday night ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of the exam's integrity being compromised.

Members of the NSUI led by its national president Varun Choudhary gathered outside Mr. Pradhan's residence and demanded a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a probe into the alleged incidents of paper leak.

The student leaders were seen raising slogans against the alleged corruption in the NTA and the perceived inaction by the Education Minister.

In a symbolic display of corruption, Mr. Choudhary flung a bag full of counterfeit currency in the air and demanded an urgent probe into the matter.

The protesters also demanded an investigation into the irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

