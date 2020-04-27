UGC may give academic calendar on April 29

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has deferred its decision on a revised academic calendar for college and university students, after an emergency meeting on the issue held on Monday evening. The final guidelines are now expected to be released on Wednesday, after receiving further comments from Commission members and inputs from States, said senior officials.

A UGC panel headed by Central University of Haryana Vice-Cancellor R.C. Kuhad had recommended starting the next academic year by mid August to early September, according to a Commission member. It had also suggested a range of options for conducting end-of-semester examinations for the current academic year, from online testing to handwritten exams held after the lockdown is lifted.

Several members made suggestions, especially regarding more flexibility, during the video-conference meeting on Monday, and were requested to submit them in writing by Tuesday, said a person who participated in the meeting.

“The UGC chairman D.P. Singh has been authorised to approve a final decision, and the guidelines will be issued by Wednesday,” said a senior official.

A Commission member added that more inputs were needed from stakeholders in the southern and eastern parts of the country before taking a final decision.

A virtual meeting of State School Education Ministers being convened by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday is also expected to provide inputs. “We will get a picture of board examinations in different States, which are in different stages of completion,” said a person who attended the UGC meeting, adding that this was critical information to decide when final year school students will be ready for admission into colleges.

Commission members also emphasised that the UGC guidelines were indicative and advisory in nature, rather than mandatory. Every university would have to take its own decision on when to restart classes based on the rate of infection in its area and the preparedness of local administrators, they said.