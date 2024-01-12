UGC looks for authors to write textbooks in regional languages

January 12, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought expressions of interest from teachers, academics and authors for writing textbooks in 12 Indian languages for undergraduate-level courses in arts, science, commerce, and social sciences. UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said in a letter to all higher education institutes that interested authors can make an application to the UGC on this.

In the letter, Professor Joshi has invited applications for writing books in 12 Indian languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Chairman of the UGC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said the UGC is working on providing textbooks at undergraduate level in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Social Sciences in 12 Indian languages.

“We are identifying nodal universities in different states who will coordinate the exercise of forming teams of authors who can write high quality textbooks in Indian languages. This effort is in tune with NEP2020’s goal to provide learning opportunities to students in Universities in Indian languages. This letter is to identify interested authors to register with UGC so that they can be participate in this endeavour,” he said.

The last date for filing the expression of interest is January 30.