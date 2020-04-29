UGC issues advisory new academic year

Universities and colleges can begin classes for second and third year students from August 1, and for first year students from September 1, according to an advisory issued by the University Grants Commission on Wednesday regarding the 2020-21 academic calendar.

With regard to the current academic year, the UGC suggested that classes — currently being conducted through various modes of distance learning — can be completed by mid-June. Examinations will then be held online or offline based on local conditions and availability of resources.

Final semester examinations can then be held in July and may be shortened from 3 hours to 2 hour duration. Intermediate semester students can be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester, UGC suggested.

The M.Phil and Ph.D students can be given a six-month extension to complete their degrees, with viva voce examinations being conducted via video-conferencing.

All students will receive automatic attendance during the lockdown period. In the next academic year, however, they may follow a six-day week pattern.

The UGC advisory was issued after taking into account the recommendations of a panel headed by Central University of Haryana V-C R.C. Kuhad. However, one major recommendation to hold a common entrance test for UG and PG students seems to have been rejected and does not find a place in the final guidelines.

The UGC has emphasised that the guidelines are advisory, not mandatory in nature, and institutions are free to take decisions as required based on their own facilities and local restrictions due to COVID-19.

Going forward, the Commission encouraged colleges and universities to equip their faculty with online teaching tools, develop virtual classrooms and virtual laboratory facilities. About 25% of their syllabus can be completed through online teaching and 75% through face-to-face, said the UGC.