National

UGC has prepared directives to regulate fees charged for private universities: HRD Minister

more-in

He was asked whether the University Grants Commission is contemplating to introduce regulations to curb the practice of charging capitation fee.

The UGC has prepared a set of directives to regulate fees charged by private universities, including the capitation fee, and is seeking suggestions on its website from all stakeholders, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on December 2.

Mr. Nishank was replying to a question in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether the University Grants Commission is contemplating to introduce regulations to curb the practice of charging capitation fee.

Replying to it, the Minister said the Commission has prepared the UGC (Fees in professional education imparted by private aided and unaided institutions deemed to be universities) Regulations, 2019.

These regulations are being placed on the UGC website to solicit comments from all stakeholders. A final decision will be taken after receipt of comments from them, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
education
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 5:17:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ugc-has-prepared-directives-to-regulate-fees-charged-for-private-universities-hrd-minister/article30138551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY