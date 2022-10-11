UGC finalises draft regulations for granting autonomous status to colleges

The draft removes all the eight criterion laid down in the existing regulations, including quality and merit in selection of students and teachers, research achievements, and infrastructure facilities

Jagriti Chandra NEW DELHI
October 11, 2022 03:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of University Grants Commission (UGC) building, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

ADVERTISEMENT

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finalised its draft regulations for granting autonomous status to colleges and has proposed to remove the eight pre-requisites that institutes have to fulfil now, such as academic reputation, adequate infrastructure, financial strength, and motivation levels of the faculty. 

The draft regulations are expected to be made public this week for stakeholders’ comments. Once finalised, they will replace the University Grants Commission (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2018.

The draft has removed all the eight criterion laid down in the existing regulations, which also include quality and merit in the selection of students and teachers, research achievements, and infrastructure facilities such as classrooms, library, e-resources, laboratories and equipment, sports facilities, and residential accommodation for faculty and students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also relaxed certain eligibility parameters by deleting the paragaph on colleges being required to curb harassment, promote equity, and comply with grievance redressal requirements laid down under various regulations of the UGC. 

Any college, whether aided, partially aided and unaided/self-financing is eligible, if it has been in existence for at least 10 years. A Standing Committee of the UGC will examine the application by the college for conferment of autonomous status. However, unlike in the present, there will be no need to appoint a three-member committee to conduct an on-site visit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“These draft regulations provide freedom to the autonomous colleges to determine and prescribe their own courses of study and syllabi, and restructure and redesign the courses to suit local needs, make it skill oriented and in consonance with the job requirements,” M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, UGC, said. The regulations were approved by the UGC in a meeting on September 22..

The autonomous status is granted for a period of 10 years and will be automatically extended provided it meets certain criteria under National Assessment and Accreditation Council or National Board of Accreditation.  

The National Education Policy envisages that all higher education institutions shall aim to become degree-granting autonomous institutes by 2035.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app