UGC declares 21 universities as ‘fake’; maximum in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

Karntaka, Maharashtra, Puduchery, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list

PTI New Delhi
August 26, 2022 16:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of University Grants Commission (UGC) building, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as “fake” and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Fake universities in Delhi

  1. All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences
  2. Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj
  3. United Nations University
  4. Vocational University
  5. ADR-Centric Juridical University
  6. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering
  7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
  8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Fake universities in Uttar Pradesh

  1. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith
  2. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy
  3. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Univirsity (open university)
  4. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Karntaka, Maharashtra, Puduchery, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list.

Here is the University Grants Commissions’ public notice on fake universities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
university
universities and colleges
higher education
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app