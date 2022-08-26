UGC declares 21 universities as ‘fake’; maximum in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

Karntaka, Maharashtra, Puduchery, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list

A view of University Grants Commission (UGC) building, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Karntaka, Maharashtra, Puduchery, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as “fake” and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.

“At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Fake universities in Delhi

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj United Nations University Vocational University ADR-Centric Juridical University Indian Institution of Science and Engineering Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Fake universities in Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Univirsity (open university) Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Karntaka, Maharashtra, Puduchery, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list.

Here is the University Grants Commissions’ public notice on fake universities.