UGC, CBSE can time compartment exam results’ declaration: SC

Bench asks UGC to not declare its academic calendar till Sept. 24, the next day of hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated that the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could coordinate and time the declaration of compartment exam results before the admission process begins in varsities.

The court said the academic future of nearly two lakh students taking the CBSE compartment exams should not be blighted by the extraordinary circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, meanwhile, asked the UGC to not declare its academic calendar till September 24, the next day of hearing.

Cut-off date

The compartment exams are scheduled to finish by September 29. During the hearing, the court even indicated that it could direct the CBSE to declare the compartment exam results before the cut-off date for UGC admissions.

“What is the cut-off date for admissions?”. the Bench asked the UGC counsel. The latter informed that it may be by October-end.

The CBSE lawyer said the evaluation of the papers would take three or four weeks.

The court reiterated that this had been a difficult year and academic boards like the CBSE and the UGC have to make adjustments in their schedules. Two lakh students were taking the compartment exams and their future cannot be hampered with.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, for the students, said the purpose of conducting the compartment exams was lost if they cannot participate in the UGC admissions this year.

“Do not release the academic calendar till Thursday [September 24]. Let the CBSE first inform us and you can coordinate”, the Bench addressed the UGC counsel.