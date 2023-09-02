ADVERTISEMENT

UGC bars varsities from printing Aadhaar number on degrees, provisional certificates

September 02, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

As per norms, no entity in possession of Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same unless the number has been redacted or blacked out, UGC said. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Printing of Aadhaar number of students on degrees and provisional certificates is not allowed, the University Grants Commission has told varsities.

The directive by the higher education regulator comes amid reports that State Governments are considering printing of full Aadhaar numbers on provisional certificates and degrees issued by universities, for subsequent use in the verification of said documents at the time of recruitment or admission.

“As per norms, no entity in possession of Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same unless the number has been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said in a letter to varsities.

“Printing of Aadhaar numbers on degrees and provisional certificates is not permissible. The higher education institutions should strictly comply with rules and regulations of UIDAI,” he added.

