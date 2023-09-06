ADVERTISEMENT

Udhayanidhi remarks require ‘proper response’: PM

September 06, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The PM had said that response should be based on ‘facts of the issue’ and that the Constitution does not allow for abuse of any religion

The Hindu Bureau

PM Modi said that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks should not be the subject of throwaway comments from Ministers but elicit a proper response. File | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reportedly told his Ministerial colleagues that DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharmarequired a “proper response” based on “facts of the issue” within the contemporary situation and emphasised that the Constitution does not allow for abuse of any religion.

On the issue of Bharat being substituted for India in government communication in English as well, Mr. Modi reportedly said that only those authorised to speak on behalf of the government should comment on the issue.

Also Read: I will continue to speak against ‘Sanatana dharma’: Udhayanidhi

He was addressing a meeting of his Council of Ministers ahead of the G-20 summit in New Delhi. At the meeting, described as “informal”, sources said Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra made a presentation on protocol and other issues that Ministers, especially those designated as Ministers-in-Waiting to various foreign dignitaries were to observe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those present said that while most of the meeting was about the G-20 Summit under India’s Presidency, Mr. Modi said that Mr. Udhayanidhi’s remarks should not be the subject of throwaway comments from government Ministers but that it was a serious matter that should elicit a proper response.

ALSO READ
I started using Sanatana Dharma to stop Sangh Parivar groups from twisting my words as an attack on Hindu beliefs: Thirumavalavan

Mr. Udhayanidhi had, while addressing a conference of Progressive Writers in Chennai on Saturday, said that Sanatana Dharma is like dengue and malaria which needed to be eradicated. “Such things should not be opposed, but destroyed,” he had said.

The remarks raised a plethora of reactions across the board with BJP demanding clarity from DMK ally Congress on whether or not they shared Mr. Udhayanidhi’s sentiments on Sanatana Dharma. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya had posted on X (formerly twitter) that the remark was akin to a call for “genocide” of 80% of the population of India that follows Sanatana Dharma.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, an FIR has been registered against Mr. Udhayanidhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge, who had supported the former in the controversy, for allegedly outraging religious feelings with their statements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US