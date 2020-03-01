Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi is 'Saamana' editor

Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has taken charge as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana.
Mr. Thackeray was the editor of the daily and resigned before his swearing in. Ms. Thackeray had refrained from any public post all these years.
Saamana, the Marathi daily and Dopahar ka Saamana, the Hindi daily, are known to carry the party’s stand on regional and national issues and the Shiv Sena makes all important announcements through the paper.
The paper is known for its aggressive language, especially in its editorials.
In Sunday’s edition, Saamana carried an announcement naming Ms. Thackeray as its editor. It has named Industries Minister Subhash Desai and Liladhar Doke as its trustees.
