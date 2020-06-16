NationalMumbai 16 June 2020 03:23 IST
Uddhav’s father-in-law no more
Updated: 16 June 2020 01:08 IST
Madhav Patankar, the father-in-law of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died at a private hospital here on Monday, an official from the medical facility said.
A senior Shiv Sena leader confirmed the news of the 76-year-old’s death after prolonged illness. His daughter, Rashmi Thackeray, is the editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana.
