Uddhav’s father-in-law no more

Madhav Patankar, the father-in-law of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, died at a private hospital here on Monday, an official from the medical facility said.

A senior Shiv Sena leader confirmed the news of the 76-year-old’s death after prolonged illness. His daughter, Rashmi Thackeray, is the editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Jun 16, 2020

