Uddhav Thackeray welcomes Supreme Court’s ruling on Article 370

December 12, 2023 02:41 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed appreciation for the Supreme Court’s ruling on Article 370. He also questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would ‘guarantee’ the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to their home State.

He demanded that elections be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir as directed by the apex court.

“We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court. We had supported the move when Article 370 was scrapped. We also welcome the SC’s directives to conduct elections by next September. We hope that elections are held soon and people get to vote in a free atmosphere,” the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said.