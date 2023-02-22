Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde | Supreme Court refuses to stay EC order on Shiv Sena

February 22, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST

The Supreme Court on February 22 refused to stay the Election Commission decision to allot party name Shiv Sena and bow and arrow symbol to Eknath Shinde-led faction.

The court however has allowed a prayer by the Thackeray faction to allow an Election Commission interim order allotting it the name ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)‘ and symbol ‘Flaming Torch’ to “continue to remain in operation”.

“We cannot stay an order of the Election Commission at this stag. They have succeeded before the EC,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud told the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

In an oral mentioning before the Bench senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Thackeray, had sought a stay of the Election Commission order of February 17. The Thackeray camp expressed apprehensions about the Shinde faction taking over the party offices, property and bank accounts.

It sought protection from any “precipitate action” the Shinde faction would take against the Thackeray group by the next date of the Supreme Court hearing. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Thackeray, sought some “interim relief” from the court

However, the Supreme Court chose to remain non-committal. The CJI said the case before it was confined to a challenge to the EC order allotting Shinde faction the party and name, and nothing more.

“Ultimately, that is a contractual relationship within a political party. Any further action is not based on the Election Commission decision. If there is any action, then you [Thackeray] will have to exhaust your remedies under the law,” the CJI said.

It meant that any further action taken by the Mr. Shinde-led Shiv Sena has to be challenged by Mr. Thackeray separately.

The court gave the Mr. Shinde-led Shiv Sena two weeks to file their counter affidavit to Mr. Thackeray’s challenge of the February 17 Election Commission order. Mr. Thackeray would get a week to file his rejoinder. The case would be listed subsequently

Previously, when Mr. Thackeray had approached the Supreme Court he had alleged that the EC was “unfair”, “biased” and failed in its duties as a “neutral arbiter of disputes” under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968.

“They stole everything from me. The name [Shiv Sena] and symbol [bow and arrow] of our party have been stolen, but the name ‘Thackeray’ cannot be stolen,” the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra had said. “The 2024 Lok Sabha election may turn out to be the last election in the country, as after that dictatorship will start, and there won’t be any elections,” he added.