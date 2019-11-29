Uddhav Thackeray orders stoppage of work for Aarey car shed

A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has ordered stoppage of work for the Aarey car shed.
“I have given orders to stop work on Aarey car shed,” said Mr. Thackeray while addressing a press conference.
“I have not ordered work [on the Metro project] to stop but I won't allow trees to be killed … Not even one tree will be cut as long as I am the CM. I will review how and why these trees were cut,” he added.
Mumbai witnessed major protests by environmentalists and social activists against the felling of over 2,500 trees in the city’s Aarey colony to construct a proposed car shed for the Mumbai Metro Rail project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.