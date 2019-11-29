Uddhav Thackeray orders stoppage of work for Aarey car shed

A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has ordered stoppage of work for the Aarey car shed.

“I have given orders to stop work on Aarey car shed,” said Mr. Thackeray while addressing a press conference.

“I have not ordered work [on the Metro project] to stop but I won't allow trees to be killed … Not even one tree will be cut as long as I am the CM. I will review how and why these trees were cut,” he added.

Mumbai witnessed major protests by environmentalists and social activists against the felling of over 2,500 trees in the city’s Aarey colony to construct a proposed car shed for the Mumbai Metro Rail project.