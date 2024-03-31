Uddhav Thackeray lambasts BJP, alleges party of corruption in electoral bonds issue

March 31, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, dubbing it the ‘Bhrasht Janata Party’ (corrupt people’s party) in light of the electoral bonds issue.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in corruption, he claimed that the true face of the party has been exposed to the public. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Modi Ka Parivar campaign, asserting that Mr. Modi does not comprehend the responsibilities associated with the term parivar (family).

Mr. Thackeray, who was in New Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc’s ‘Save Democracy’ rally, recounted his resolve during his tenure as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that those were the principles of ‘mera parivar, meri zimmedaari’ (my family, my responsibility).

He alleged that the BJP’s recent actions, including the handling of electoral bonds, have unveiled its corrupt practices.

‘Real face exposed’

“It has emerged that the BJP is the most corrupt party. It is the ‘Bhrasht Janata Party’. Their real face has been exposed before the people. The companies were raided before they purchased electoral bonds and some got contracts after they took the bonds,” he alleged. The electoral bonds have exposed the BJP and the entire country knows who the “real thugs” are, he said.

The Sena (UBT) leader also lashed out at the BJP for welcoming those leaders in the party against whom it had made serious allegations in the past. “Who made allegations against [NCP leader] Praful Patel? Who made allegations about Adarsh [scam]? Who made allegations against [businessmen-cum-politicians] Janardhan Reddy and Naveen Jindal?” he asked, hitting out at the BJP. He said the BJP had earlier accused Mr. Patel, Mr. Jindal, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan of involvment in corruption. “The BJP talks against the dynasty [politics]. Are they okay with the corrupt dynasts?” he asked.

Mr. Thackeray also criticised the BJP’s alliance in Maharashtra, questioned the Mahayuti government’s legitimacy and accused it of being bound solely by corruption, while also downplaying any rift between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress over seat allocations for Lok Sabha election, emphasising the need for unity to ensure electoral success.

BJP’s counter to Uddhav

In response, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule countered Mr. Thackeray’s remarks, warning of the imminent exposure of corruption scandals from his tenure as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.

“Instead of making sarcastic remarks, he [Mr. Thackeray] should think about how he functioned from home when he was Chief Minister for two-and-a-half years. No matter how many sarcastic comments you make, the people of Maharashtra will give you a befitting reply,” he said.

