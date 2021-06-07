Uddhav, Modi meet likely to focus on Maratha quota, GST dues

First meeting since outbeak of pandemic

A delegation led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on various issues ranging from Maratha reservation to pending GST compensation.

Mr. Thackeray’s team includes Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ashok Chavan. This will be the first visit of Mr Thackeray to Delhi since the pandemic out break last year.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will be submitting a letter on the Maratha reservation, which was scrapped by the Supreme Court, and the OBC reservation in local civic bodies. Maharashtra State will also highlight the issue of pending GST compensation and seek Central funds for relief following the devastation caused by cyclone Tauktae.

Last month, Mr. Thackeray had written to Mr. Modi requesting him to take steps to declare Maratha community as Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) to enable them to take benefits of reservation.

“The majority (Supreme Court Bench) has held that, in view of aforesaid 102nd Constitutional Amendment, all the States are denuded of their power, authority and jurisdiction to identify any community that falls in the category of SEBC.”

The letter said that as a consequence of the verdict, it is the President, i.e. the Union Government alone, which can identify and notify the Maratha community as SEBC.

“This is therefore, to earnestly request you that appropriate steps be taken, albeit in accordance with law, declared by Hon’ble Supreme Court, to identify and declare Maratha community of my State as SEBC to enable them to claim the reservation in Education and Public Employment, at least to the extent of 12% and 13%, respectively,” it said.